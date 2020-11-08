Jaguars Training Camp Central 2020

The First Coast Sports Team has you covered with the latest from the Jaguars' 2020 Training Camp, beginning July 27

It's going to be a season unlike any other.

By now, we're used to that phrase regarding just about everything. The upcoming NFL schedule is no different. Thus, so, too, will its Training Camp.

Never fear: the First Coast Sports Team has you covered every step of the way.

Tuesday, August 11

In his first availability of the preseason, Jaguars' general manager Dave Caldwell did confirm that he has spoken to defensive end Yannick Ngakoue this week. Ngakoue, who has yet to sign his franchise tender with the club and, thus, report to camp, parted ways with his agent on Monday.

Caldwell said he would refrain from commenting, leaving that up to Ngakoue to address.

Friday, August 7

D.J. Chark Meets the Media

Tuesday, August 4

Gardner Minshew taken off Reserve/COVID-19 List, Meets Media

Sunday, August 2

The Jaguars received some positive news Sunday morning.. and some not so positive by day's end.

At 10 a.m., three players were activated off the Reserve/ COVID-19 List: starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor, rookie defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton and tight end Charles Jones.

By 4 p.m., five players -- including Jones -- were placed on the Reserve/COVID 19 List. Among those five players: starting quarterback Gardner Minshew. Joining him and Jones are wide receiver Michael Walker, running back Ryquell Armstead, and safety Andrew Wingard.

A player is placed on the Reserve / COVID-19 List if they have contracted the virus or have been in close proximity to someone with the virus. Players must submit two negative results and complete an undisclosed amount of days in quarantine before being eligible to return to the active roster.

The Jaguars PR team said that Jones being re-placed on the list was due to "new procedures" in the NFL's policy.

Additionally, the Jaguars signed fifth-year defensive end Adam Gotsis on Sunday. The Australian-born, Georgia Tech product was originally a second round selection of the Denver Broncos in 2016. He has tallied 109 tackles, 13 passes defended, five sacks and two forced fumbles in his career. This move comes after veteran defensive end Lerentee McCray announced he was opting out of the 2020 season.

Saturday, August 1

After five days of initial COVID-19 testing, Jaguars veterans who have reported three negative tests are allowed to enter the facility to take physicals and prepare for a week of strength and conditioning.

However, with those physicals has come some news on the injury front: starting nickel cornerback D.J. Hayden (knee) and tight end James O'Shaughnessy (knee) have been placed on the team's Active/Physically Unable to Perform lists. O'Shaughnessy is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered Week Five of the 2019 season.

- - - - -

For all teams whose regular season begins September 13, preseason training can formally begin on Monday, July 27.

However, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the NFL and NFLPA's CBA agreement, the Jaguars won't be hitting the field on Day One. According to the NFL Network, here's a rough estimate of what these next few weeks will look like at TIAA Bank Field.

July 21 -- Rookies Report for COVID-19 Testing

July 28-31 -- PCR Test and Virtual Meetings

- Day 1: COVID Testing

- Day 2: COVID Testing

- Day 3: No Testing

- Day 4: COVID Testing

August 1-2 -- Physicals and Equipment

August 3-11 -- Acclimation Period

- 60 minutes weight room and 60 minutes of on-field conditioning

- Total strength and conditioning workouts (small groups under 15) capped at 120 minutes

- Walk-Thru's permitted up to 60 minutes on each of the first four days and up to 75 minutes on each of the final four days

- August 8: Off Day

August 12-16 -- Gradual Ramp Up Period

- Maximum of 3.5 hours on-field daily time

- First practice starts at 90 minutes with maximum of 15 minute increase daily

- Helmets and approved protective shirts

- August 15: Off Day

August 17-September 6 -- Contact Integration Period

- First practice starts at 90 minutes with 15 minute daily increase

- Maximum of 14 padded practices during Contact Integration Period

