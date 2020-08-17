Jaguars training camp: offensive line dominates defense in first day of padded practice

Quick hits from Jaguars' training camp on Monday, August 17

The pads were popping Monday at TIAA Bank Field.

It sounded like football. It smelled like football. At times, it looked like football.

For much of the Jaguars' roster, it definitely felt like a "Monday."

Here are some takeaways from today's practice, the fifth of which media could attend:

Offensive Line vs. Defensive Line

We got our first look at one-on-one drills between the Jaguars veteran (?!) offensive line and a defense that is as lean as its ever been -- and not in a good way.

Both Cam Robinson and Ben Bartch were making pancakes at The Bank Monday, several at the expense of the newly signed Tim Jernigan. Robinson did get beat by hybrid linebacker Cassius Marsh during team drills, as Marsh continues to quietly make plays. Will Richardson, now the de facto swing tackle, held firm against a pair of newly signed defensive linemen, Adam Gotsis and Caruan Reid. However, he was schooled by Pro Bowler Josh Allen, who used an inside move to a spin to sneak past Richardson; Richardson's face told the tale of frustrating defeat. Rookie DaVon Hamilton also had success in one-on-one's.

#Jaguars' rookie OL Ben Bartch....



- King of Smoothies



- Lover of PANCAKES 😤 pic.twitter.com/1Jpzn44bOJ — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 17, 2020

The Minshew Report

- Minshew's best throw of the day was a 20+ yard sideline pass to D.J. Chark that the defender -- Jarrod Wilson -- couldn't believe snuck through such a tight window

- Not Minshew's best throw, but certainly the best catch of the day came from Keelan Cole, who jumped at least two feet off the ground to haul in the 20+ yard catch.

- Facing as true of pressure as he's seen in Camp, Minshew winced as Josh Allen found the backfield early in team drills, but was still able to find Leonard Fournette on a seam route. Later, facing similar pressure, he found Dede Westbrook for a 10-yard pick-up, although the throw was behind.

- Running back Chris Thompson was a part of the receiving game more than practices past, a sign of what Jay Gruden's offense has in store this fall

Luton Lights It Up

The sixth-round rookie continued to impress on Monday and showcased an early repertoire with wide receiver Josh Hammond. Luton rifled a 20-yard pass into a tight window to Hammond in the early team period. The two connected again for another 10+ yard pass with pretty touch later in practice.

Under pressure, Luton also found Michael Walker on a crossing route, but the pass was dropped.

The Breakfast Club

... or as I like to call "The Group That Stays After Practice."

Despite being scheduled for media availability, Josh Allen was once again mentoring rookie K'Lavon Chaisson off to the side following practice.

"I’m not proclaiming myself to be the steadfast leader. I’m going on my second year," he said following practice. "Right now, I’m just staying after practice with K’Lavon [Chaisson] and we’ve just been getting a lot of extra pass rush in so we can be great. Hopefully, they can see that- see that I’m putting in the extra work and then I’m stepped up to be the leader. I can definitely take that role now if they want me to.”

All four quarterbacks stayed late, working with Cole and rookie Marvelle Ross. D.J. Hayden, Chris Claybrooks, and C.J. Henderson were also among the last to depart.

Josh Allen on K’Lavon Chaisson:



“I can’t wait for him to come back. I need a break. I need to rotate out” 😂



Said he also has had great conversations with CJ Henderson#Jaguars — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 17, 2020

Quick Hits

- Claybrooks, Walker and Dede Westbrook all returned punts Monday, with Claybrooks once again showcasing his sub-4.3 40-yard dash speed

- What will Collin Johnson's role be? The 6'6'', 222 lb wide receiver certainly ran routes and hauled in catches Monday. But he also showcased a blocking ability that may have many wonder if he could line up at tight end, too. It's a move many thought the Jaguars might do in 2018 when they signed undrafted free agent Allen Lazard (now with the Packers), who is 6'5'', 227 lbs.

- With Myles Jack sidelined with an illness, fourth-round draftee Shaq Quarterman saw more work during team drills. Facing back-up quarterback Mike Glennon, he easily got into the backfield. He later provided the (gentle) thump on Chris Thompson that he is renown for.

- Dakota Allen slid next to Joe Schobert in place of Jack during team drills

- Undrafted free agent Luq Barcoo nearly picked off Glennon, the closest interception of practice