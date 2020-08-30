Report: Jaguars trade Ngakoue to Minnesota Vikings

Disgruntled defensive end had yet to sign franchise tender, report to camp

At long last: Yannick Ngakoue has hit the finish line with Jacksonville.

The Jaguars have agreed to trade the fifth-year defensive end to Minnesota for a second-round and conditional fifth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That fifth-round pick could go as high as a third-round pick. The deal is pending Ngakoue signing his franchise tender, which he is expected to do.

The Jaguars had placed the franchise tag on Ngakoue in March, and the two sides had until July to work out a long-term extension. The two sides were unable to do so, and Ngakoue had yet to report to Jacksonville for training camp. Ngakoue parted ways with his agent earlier in August.

This all comes after contract negotiations broke off in the summer of 2019, reportedly at the hands of now-former Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin. Ngakoue reported to OTAs, departed, held out the first few weeks of 2019 Training Camp, and then returned and played in 15 of the Jaguars’ 16 games. He tallied 41 tackles (13 TFL), eight sacks, four forced fumbles, and an interception.