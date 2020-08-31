Jaguars release Leonard Fournette

The Jaguars have waived fourth-year running back Leonard Fournette, the team announced Monday morning. Head Coach Doug Marrone is due to meet with the media at noon, and we will have more updates at that time.

The fourth-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Fournette has had an up and down career both off and down the field. After shining his rookie season, the LSU product missed most of the 2018 season with a hamstring injury. He returned in 2019 to run for more than 1,000 yards, the first Jaguar to do so in a decade.