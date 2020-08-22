Jaguars training camp: Barcoo, Claybrooks and reserve defensive backs shine

Quick Hits from Jaguars Training Camp on August 22

With C.J. Henderson out for a third consecutive day with an undisclosed, non-COVID related illness, it was his fellow rookies that stepped up and headlined Saturday at Jaguars Training Camp.

Here are five takeaways from the ninth practice media could attend:

What to Make of Jaguars' Secondary

Going up against the likes of D.J. Chark and Laviska Shenault (and being torched during Thursday's red-zone and goal-line drills), a "chicken or the egg" question has emerged: is the Jaguars' pass defense showing its inexperience, or is it a by-product of now having electric receivers?

The inexperience is an indisputable fact. But these young defensive backs' hunger could translate to flashes of brilliance -- some of which were on display Saturday.

With Henderson out, undrafted rookie free agent Luq Barcoo and veteran Tremaine Brock ran opposite the incumbent Tre Herndon at corner, but by the final period, Barcoo was receiving the majority of the snaps. The nation's leader in interceptions in 2019, Barcoo had several pass break-up's, including one on a 20-yard pass from Gardner Minshew to D.J. Chark, one of two Minshew incompletions during team drills all day. Barcoo started 2020 Training Camp on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, but has quickly emerged as a viable option for the Jaguars as their third cornerback.

Competing with Barcoo and Brock for back-up cornerback spots: seventh round draftee Chris Claybrooks. Viewed primarily as a return specialist, Claybrooks' sub-4.3 speed is now translating on defense: in the final team period, he stuck to Michael Walker on a curl-route, and full extension broke up Jake Luton's pass. Claybrooks was limited to 18 games in two years at Memphis (he began his career at junior college), recording just two interceptions and three passes defended. But as his new position coach Tim Walton noted Saturday, the Jaguars anticipate Claybrooks growing into more than just a return specialist.

"He's dedicated to it," Walton said. "He obviously has long speed. He has strength. We're continuing to work with him on his technique.

"But he’s a guy that has a big upside. I like what he’s doing so far, he’s very competitive, and it’s very important to him."

Additionally, nickel cornerback and fourth-round draftee Josiah Scott collected a bobbled (and subsequently deflected) catch by Keelan Cole from Mike Glennon for another interception. Nicknamed "the Gnat" at Michigan State, Scott has proven to be just that so far in camp. He will start the year as D.J. Hayden's back-up at the nickel -- while contributing on special teams -- but it will be interesting to see what the Jaguars' plans are for Scott long-term.

Moral of the story: the cupboard might not be so bare after all in the Jaguars' defensive backs room. And if we're talking the entire secondary...

Wingard Stepping Up in Sophomore Season

By our count, Gardner Minshew has been picked off just three times in Jaguars' Training Camp between team and position drills.

Two of the three have come at the hands of his former roommate.

Originally an undrafted free agent (and the nation's leader in tackles in 2018), Wingard made the Jaguars' 53-man roster in 2019 and lived up to his billing as a special teams ace: his forced fumble on the Titans' opening punt in Week Three set up the Jaguars' opening score and undoubtedly set the tone for the rest of that win.

One year later, Wingard is now leading that special teams unit. Yes, that same, former undrafted free agent was calling out checks and commands on special teams Saturday. With Cody Davis signing with the Patriots in the off-season and Lerentee McCray opting out, the Jaguars' previous two special teams captains are out of the picture. Could "Dewey" ascend to that role in only his second season?

"He's definitely embraced his role of being a special teams guy last year and then also having to step in there on game day a couple of times," Herndon, also a former undrafted free agent, said after practice. "He's just locked in. He knows his role. He's stepped up to the plate."

For what it's worth, Wingard also came up with a fumble recovery during team drills, too. Even with the addition of fifth-round draftee Daniel Thomas (who also impressed Saturday, especially in the box), the Jaguars view Wingard as valuable depth at safety, too.

The Minshew Report

He didn't light the world on fire like Thursday and Friday's practice (in his defense, goal-line drills and this receiving corp lend themselves to that sort of display), but it was another steady day of camp for Gardner Minshew. He wasn't asked to throw nearly as many deep balls as we've seen in days prior, but he also had a mere two incompletions in four periods of team drills.

On red-zone drills, Minshew hit both Chris Conley and D.J. Chark for touchdowns in tight coverage. He also found James O'Shaughnessey for a shoestring touchdown thrown into space, just past the outstretched defender's arms.

His first, true incompletion didn't come until the final period of team drills.

Additionally, Minshew was asked to keep it himself and run straight up the middle on designed, QB keepers more than once. As several media in attendance joked: while Minshew became known for his mobility in 2019, most of his runs were out of necessity, not by design. Then again, the 2019 playbook was designed for the less-mobile Nick Foles; and first-year offensive coordinator Jay Gruden has stressed this offense will be catered to Minshew.

Quick Hits

- Rookie quarterback Jake Luton has seen more work with Jaguars' starting and primary weapons of late, including a beautiful, 20-yard over the shoulder catch by Tyler Eifert in team drills.

- Third-round rookie DaVon Hamilton's lateral movement is giving the run game fits, something the Jaguars desperately need. At one point, he came all the way to the left side to force Ryquell Armstead out of bounds -- sparking Armstead to scream in frustration.

- Speaking of Armstead: he ran angry on Saturday, including stiff arming Chris Claybrooks for a first-down run during the scrimmage portion of practice. Devine Ozigbo saw more reps with the first group initially, but Armstead, who was taken off the Reserve/COVID-19 List, usurped those reps by practice's end.

- Another stand-out in the Jaguars' secondary: Josh Jones. The former 2017 second-round pick stuffed Ozigbo at the line of scrimmage in team drills and let out a roar. He has drawn praise by name from head coach Doug Marrone throughout camp.

- When Tim Jernigan gets fully back into [Florida] football shape, look out. He was easily able to break through the Jaguars' second-team offensive line Saturday, practically untouched at times. Whereas Hamilton's strength in the run game will be east-to-west, the Jaguars need Jernigan's north-to-south prowess. Additionally, during position drills, Jernigan was heard singing and cheering throughout the day; at a position where second-year Josh Allen is regarded as the most vocal "leader," the Jaguars also need the 2014 second-rounder to emerge.

- Henderson (illness) and Dede Westbrook (shoulder) both missed Saturday's practice.