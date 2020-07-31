Al Woods opts out of Jaguars 2020 season

The defensive tackle becomes the first player on the Jaguars to opt out of playing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a matter of when, not if.

The first to do so, Al Woods the veteran defensive tackle made the announcement Friday morning that he would not be continuing with the Jaguars for the 2020 season.

“While I was excited to join the Jaguars, I have made the tough decision, given the current status of COVID-19, to opt-out for the 2020 season," he said. "The health and safety of my family have always been the most important thing in my life. I love the game of football and will be rooting hard for my teammates this season, and I look forward to re-joining the Jaguars in 2021.”

Woods was set to line up next to another LSU Tiger, rookie K'Lavon Chaisson on the defensive line. We will have to wait until the 2021 season to see that pan out.