Al Woods opts out of Jaguars 2020 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a matter of when, not if.
The first to do so, Al Woods the veteran defensive tackle made the announcement Friday morning that he would not be continuing with the Jaguars for the 2020 season.
“While I was excited to join the Jaguars, I have made the tough decision, given the current status of COVID-19, to opt-out for the 2020 season," he said. "The health and safety of my family have always been the most important thing in my life. I love the game of football and will be rooting hard for my teammates this season, and I look forward to re-joining the Jaguars in 2021.”
Woods was set to line up next to another LSU Tiger, rookie K'Lavon Chaisson on the defensive line. We will have to wait until the 2021 season to see that pan out.
Head coach Doug Marrone released this statement in regards to Woods opting out of the 2020 season: “As I mentioned to our media yesterday, we all understand the risk associated with COVID-19, and we will fully support any of our players and coaches that choose to opt out this season. It is important for every individual to feel comfortable and to believe that they’re doing what’s right for themselves and their family. As an organization, we respect Al’s decision and are fully understanding.”