Jaguars defensive lineman Josh Mauro suspended

After losing Al Woods, Rodney Gunter, and potentially Yannick Ngakoue, the Jaguars defensive line gets thinner again on Friday.
Statement from the NFL:
Josh Mauro of the Jacksonville Jaguars has been suspended without pay for the first five games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Mauro is eligible to participate in all preseason practices. He will be allowed to return to the Jaguars’ active roster on Monday, Oct. 12, following the team’s Week 5 game at Houston.