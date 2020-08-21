Jaguars defensive lineman Josh Mauro suspended

Mauro will be be suspended without pay for the first five games of the season

After losing Al Woods, Rodney Gunter, and potentially Yannick Ngakoue, the Jaguars defensive line gets thinner again on Friday.

Statement from the NFL:

Josh Mauro of the Jacksonville Jaguars has been suspended without pay for the first five games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.