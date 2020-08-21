x
Jaguars defensive lineman Josh Mauro suspended

Mauro will be be suspended without pay for the first five games of the season
Credit: AP
Oakland Raiders defensive end Josh Mauro (97) lines up against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game 42-24. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

After losing Al Woods, Rodney Gunter, and potentially Yannick Ngakoue, the Jaguars defensive line gets thinner again on Friday. 

Statement from the NFL:

Josh Mauro of the Jacksonville Jaguars has been suspended without pay for the first five games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Mauro is eligible to participate in all preseason practices. He will be allowed to return to the Jaguars’ active roster on Monday, Oct. 12, following the team’s Week 5 game at Houston.