The Chairman of JEA's Board of Directors released a statement Saturday following an explosive message by a Jacksonville councilman, calling for the resignation of JEA's CEO.

Late Friday night, Councilman Matt Carlucci released a lengthy email in which he spoke about the shortcomings of JEA CEO Aaron Zahn.

He urged JEA to "PULL THE PLUG! Find new leadership and move ahead! We have bigger issues ahead."

The full text of Jacksonville City councilman Matt Carlucci's email can be found below:

It is my opinion; it is time for the JEA Board to call for the resignation of CEO Aaron Zahn. This hard for me to say because I always want to give people second and even third chances. However, as one of 19 Jacksonville City council members, it is my personal opinion it is time to call for Aaron Zahn’s resignation. I have met with Aaron Zahn and have tried to understand where he’s coming from. I tried to feel his pain so to speak because as a business owner I have felt headwinds in my industry as well.

Nevertheless, I have come to the firm conclusion he needs to find a new place for his skill sets, the CEO of the JEA IS NOT THE PLACE. The JEA Board needs a new CEO who is well steeped with integrity and experienced in the operation of municipal utilities. The “headwinds” in the municipal utility industry may be stiff but they can be overcome. I have had conversations with the CEO of another municipal utility in Florida, who believes this to be true. I agree with this view based on how many private utility companies have lined up to purchase the JEA. This entire “conversation of selling the JEA has lost credibility, fatigued our citizens and stalled our city’s progress on many other important issues. At a time when the trend countrywide is to keep or acquire municipal utilities. Aaron Zahn’s advice is wrong and his leadership misguided.

This drama needs to come to an end. The JEA board must hire a can-do CEO, not a give up and sell it off CEO.

I am a four-term Councilman and have seen a lot. I do not claim to know it all, but I have seen more than enough to know this is an issue lost credibility with the citizens of Jacksonville. It is beyond repair. It’s time to PULL THE PLUG! Find new leadership and move ahead!

Matt Carlucci, City Council member at Large, Group 4

JEA Board of Directors Chairman, April Green, released the following statement in response to Carlucci's email:

“When JEA’s board appointed Aaron Zahn as our managing director and CEO, we placed our full faith and support in his ability to organize a strong senior leadership team to take JEA through a 10-year strategic planning process. Today I was surprised to hear about Councilman Carlucci’s demand for Mr. Zahn’s resignation. As appointed and elected officials we have the duty and responsibility to work collaboratively on the most pressing and complicated issues facing our City. We simply cannot do things the way we have always done them. We have to address the future with open eyes, ears and hearts. JEA’s board has been conducting a very public strategic planning process regarding the future of JEA. I am pleased the City Council has joined JEA’s strategic planning dialogue via Councilman Boylan’s professionally stewarded workshops. It is our responsibility to work together on the issues facing JEA. While the discussions are uncomfortable, they are necessary and require all participants to be open to and thoughtful in our dialogue. Our Consolidated form of government requires it and our customers deserve it.”

JEA has been negotiating with companies for a possible sale of the major utility group for months.

These negotiations have been the cause of controversy amongst the city due to the tight-lipped nature of the conversations.

Some estimates say the sale of JEA could bring in $6 billion to $7 billion.

Throughout these negotiations, Carlucci has been in strong opposition to the sale of the utility company.

