JEA announced Monday morning it was replacing its entire negotiating team as the city-owned utility explores potential sales.

The utility and the city came under fire when it was revealed two of the four negotiators stood to personally benefit if a sale was approved.

City of Jacksonville's Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Stephanie Burch, City Treasurer Randall Barnes, and City Engineer Robin Smith will now serve on the negotiating team.

They replace JEA President Melissa Dykes, JEA Chief Administrative Officer Herschel Vinyard, JEA Director of Economic Development and Real Estate Jordan Pope and JEA board member Camille Lee-Johnson.

Senior administrators at JEA, including CEO Aaron Zahn, Dykes and Vinyard, each stood to receive six-figure bonuses if JEA sold.

Some City Council members raised concerns that the bonuses affected the negotiating team's judgment.

According to a news release, the new negotiating team will identify which bid for JEA represents "the best overall value," and will make a recommendation to the JEA board of directors. The next JEA board meeting is Dec. 12.

