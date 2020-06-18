Names of 32 member Jacksonville Host Committee released for upcoming RNC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville 2020 Host Committee announced the names of the 32 members which are helping to host the Republican National Convention which is set to take place in Jacksonville in August.
The committee includes Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and President of Ballard Partners, Brian Ballard as co-chairs.
The group of community and business leaders is responsible for preparing the city to "welcome tens of thousands of visitors" from August 24 until the 27, according to the committee.
"Community and business leaders from here in Jacksonville and across the Sunshine State are sharing their time, talent and experience to ensure Jacksonville is able to host a successful convention for our visitors on this expedited timeframe," Curry said. "We are thrilled to host the Republican National Convention this August and look forward to sharing with the rest of the country the things that make Jacksonville, and our people, so special."
"Florida has long been an international destination for visitors from around the world and played host to premier events and conventions including Super Bowls and the 2012 Republican National Convention," Ballard said. "Florida's First Coast is no stranger to welcoming an international spotlight and I am honored to be part of this team."
The complete list of committee members can be found below:
- John Rutherford -- Member of the United States House of Representatives
- Colonel Michael Waltz -- Member of the United States House of Representatives
- Bill Galvano -- President of the Florida Senate
- Jose Oliva -- Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives
- Wilton Simpson -- Florida Senate President Designate
- Chris Sprowls -- Florida House of Representatives Speaker Designate
- Rob Bradley -- Florida Senate Appropriations Chair
- Travis Cummings -- Florida House of Representatives Appropriations Chair
- Fernando Acosta-Rua -- President & Chief Executive Officer of Pet Paradise
- Andy Allen -- Founder of Corner Lot Properties
- Max Alvarez -- Founder of Sunshine Gasoline Distributors
- John Baker -- Chairman and CEO of FRP Holdings, Inc.
- Pam Bondi -- Former Florida Attorney General and Chair of Ballard Partners Corporate Regulatory Compliance
- Ed Burr -- President and CEO of GreenPointe Holdings, LLC
- Robert Coker -- Senior Vice President, Public Affairs, of U.S. Sugar
- Michael Corrigan -- President and CEO of Visit Jacksonville
- J. David -- President of J.B. Coxwell Contracting
- Jodi Coxwell -- President of J.B. Coxwell Contracting
- Daniel Davis -- President and CEO of JAX Chamber
- Carol Dover -- President and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association
- Nat Ford -- Chief Executive Officer of the Jacksonville Transportation Authority
- Josh Garrison -- President of Miranda Contracting
- Leon L. Haley Jr., M.D. -- Vice President for Health Affairs, University of Florida; Dean, College of Medicine - Jacksonville; CEO, UF Health Jacksonville
- Bishop Vaughn McLaughin -- Founder and Senior Pastor of the Potter's House International Ministries
- Rick Morales -- President of Morales Construction Co.
- Tom Petway -- Jacksonville Business and Civic Leader
- Ty Petway -- Chief Executive Officer of US Assure
- John Rood -- Founder of The Vestcor Companies
- Kent Stermon -- Chief Operating Officer of Total Military Management
- Aundra Wallace -- President of JAXUSA Partnership
