Names of 32 member Jacksonville Host Committee released for upcoming RNC

Some of those names include Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry along with U.S. House Representative John Rutherford.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville 2020 Host Committee announced the names of the 32 members which are helping to host the Republican National Convention which is set to take place in Jacksonville in August.

The committee includes Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and President of Ballard Partners, Brian Ballard as co-chairs.

The group of community and business leaders is responsible for preparing the city to "welcome tens of thousands of visitors" from August 24 until the 27, according to the committee.

"Community and business leaders from here in Jacksonville and across the Sunshine State are sharing their time, talent and experience to ensure Jacksonville is able to host a successful convention for our visitors on this expedited timeframe," Curry said. "We are thrilled to host the Republican National Convention this August and look forward to sharing with the rest of the country the things that make Jacksonville, and our people, so special."

"Florida has long been an international destination for visitors from around the world and played host to premier events and conventions including Super Bowls and the 2012 Republican National Convention," Ballard said. "Florida's First Coast is no stranger to welcoming an international spotlight and I am honored to be part of this team."

The complete list of committee members can be found below: