RNC vendor registration opens online

The 2020 Jacksonville Host Committee vendor registration site is now live.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Interested in becoming a vendor for the 2020 Republican National Convention in Jacksonville? You can now register online.

The 2020 Jacksonville Host Committee launched its vendor registration site for those who want to tap into the projected $100 million economic impact the RNC is expected to inject into the local economy, according to the host committee's site.

The convention is set to be held August 24 through 27 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in downtown Jacksonville. It's expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors to the River City, with the potential to create hundreds of direct jobs with an associated tens of millions of dollars in labor income, the host committee's website says.

You can register at jacksonville2020.com/vendors. The site says once you submit your registration, you should receive an email to confirm your information. If you do not receive an email, you can email the Jacksonville 2020 Host Committee at vendors@jacksonville2020.com.

Below is a description for vendors from the host committee's website: