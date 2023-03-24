Live: Teenage murderer of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey sentenced to life in prison

Aiden Fucci, 16, received life in prison for stabbing Tristyn Bailey 114 times in their St. Johns County neighborhood on Mother's Day in 2021.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The teenage murderer of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey will learn Friday morning if he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Aiden Fucci, 16, faces a minimum of 40 years in prison for stabbing Tristyn 114 times in their St. Johns County neighborhood on Mother's Day in 2021. Because he's a juvenile, his sentence will be up for review after 25 years.

Tristyn's family pleaded in their victim impact statements for Fucci to receive the maximum sentence. They do not believe he is remorseful and say the apology he gave when he pleaded guilty in February was a "lie."

Fucci's family is asking for mercy. His mother writes in a letter to the judge that he is "not beyond saving" and Fucci's grandmother testified she believes he could be rehabilitated with counseling and therapy.

The sentencing hearing is expected to begin at 9:00 a.m..