'Show my Aiden mercy; he is not beyond saving:' Mom of Aiden Fucci writes letter to judge presiding over murder trial

Aiden Fucci pleaded guilty in February to stabbing his classmate Tristyn Bailey, 13, on Mother's Day 2021.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Aiden Fucci's mother wants the judge tasked with sentencing for the murder of a St. Johns County teenager to him to show him mercy.

In letters obtained by First Coast News, Crystal Smith explains that her son is not beyond saving.

"As a mother, the love you have for your child is difficult to articulate to others, unless they're a mother themself," she writes. "To be helpless to protect your child is a mother's worst living nightmare. To cope with such a loss is unimaginable."

Fucci pleaded guilty in February to stabbing his classmate Tristyn Bailey, 13, on Mother's Day 2021. Fucci, who was 14 years old at the time, is now 16.

He faces the possibility of life in prison. The minimum mandatory for the crime -- first-degree murder -- is 40 years.

Smith's letter continues, "Your Honor, nothing can measure the depth of despair caused by Aiden's crime and the inability to help your child when they need you the most. From a mother pleading on behalf of the life of her adolescent son, please show my Aiden mercy; he is not beyond saving."

Smith also wrote a letter to the Bailey family expressing her condolences for the loss of Tristyn.

"I have thought about Tristyn every day since her death," she writes. U know my words cannot undo anything and I know you will experience the grief you are suffering for the rest of your lives."

She continues, "As parents when we hold our newborns for the first time, we begin to understand the unconditional love and we begin to dream of our child's future. I understand Aiden robbed you of that future. He also robbed himself of that future. As his mother I cannot and have never stopped loving Aiden, but I understand that my love for him cannot change what happened."

Smith is also charged in connection to the crime. Deputies say surveillance video shows her washing blood out of her son’s jeans.

She has pleaded not guilty to evidence tampering. Her next court date is April 4 for a pretrial hearing.

According to deputies’ reports, when Smith was with Fucci in the Sheriff’s Office interrogation room, she advised him to “find his story and stick with it.” Reports say she also “attempted to convince him” he was wearing khakis the night of the murder, rather than the allegedly bloody blue jeans.