'Mom now i miss your lemon peper chicken' : Aiden Fucci pens apology letter to judge, Tristyn Bailey's family, his parents, community

The teen who killed 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey wrote a letter to the court in which he said 'i'm sorry' nine times dotting his I's with little circles.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Aiden Fucci wants the judge charged with sentencing him, the family of a 13-year-old girl he stabbed 114 times, the community, and his parents to know he's sorry.

He stated that nine times in a letter the court released Thursday, the day before he receives his sentence for killing Tristyn Bailey on May 9, 2021.

"I'm sorry that you didn't get to know her that long," Fucci states in a portion of the letter to Bailey's family. "You did not have any long relationships with Tristen and for that i'm sorry," he said misspelling the child's name.

Handwritten on white looseleaf paper, misspellings and I's dotted with little circles, Fucci told his father how he misses being outdoors with him and his brother four wheeling and paintballing. "Dad you made things fun," he said.

In a portion of the note, Fucci told his mother how he misses her lemon pepper chicken.

"I miss your hugs. I miss you," he wrote to his mother Crystal Smith, who's charged with tampering with evidence in Bailey death. "The longer I'm in here the more i forget the more memories i Lose. I'll never forget you love me."

St. Johns County Circuit Court Judge R. Lee Smith is scheduled to sentence Fucci on Friday.

Read Fucci's full letter below

Dear Judge Smith

My name is Aiden Fucci, I am 16 years old. Frist off i want to say that im sorry. I'm sorry for all of the pain i caused to the Baily family. I sorry to the Friends, Brothers, Sisters, Mom, Dad and any other Family relative. I'm sorry that you didn't get to know her that long. You did not have any long relationships with Tristen and for that i'm sorry.

For the Community i'm sorry i brought all this pain on everyday and i'm sorry and i know my apawlogy will not fix anything or bring her back but i hop it help in some way.

And for my Dad i'm sorry that he had a bad spot in work because of me. I miss being out door's with my Dad and Brothers. I miss the fun we had like fourwhelling, paintballing, going on the long car trips. Dad your made things fun like the tarp to the four-wheeler So we could slide on the tarp behind. Dad your special because you made fun out of nothing. Love you.

To my mom i want to send my apawlogy's as well. I'm sorry that she had to move her house because people were sending threats to the house and my family. And that my litte Brother and Sister had to chage school's because of me. Mom now i miss your lemon pepper chicken. I miss your hugs. I miss you. The longer I'm in here the more i forget the more memories i Lose. I'll never forget you love me.

- Aiden Fucci

Sunday March -12-2023

