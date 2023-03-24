Aiden Fucci sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey

"She suffered a painful, horrifying death from someone she trusted," Judge Smith said before he delivered Fucci's sentence.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Aiden Fucci was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for the murder of Tristyn Bailey in May 2021. He was 14 when he stabbed his classmate 114 times.

The sentence comes after he pleaded guilty to murder prior to jury selection in February.

"She suffered a painful, horrifying death from someone she trusted," Judge Smith said before he delivered Fucci's sentence. The judge was visibly emotional.

Fucci, now 16, faced a minimum of 40 years in prison for stabbing Tristyn in their St. Johns County neighborhood on Mother's Day. Because he's a juvenile, his sentence will be up for review after 25 years.

Tristyn's family pleaded in their victim impact statements for Fucci to receive the maximum sentence. They do not believe he is remorseful and say the apology he gave when he pleaded guilty in February was a "lie."