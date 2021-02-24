Teens arrested for burglarizing a dozen vehicles in Macclenny, deputies say

Their haul included a Browning 7MM rifle, a portable radio and a jacket belonging to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, according to deputies.

MACCLENNY, Fla. — Three teens have been arrested for burglarizing at least a dozen vehicles in the Macclenny area last week, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

Their haul included a Browning 7MM rifle, a portable radio and a jacket belonging to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, according to deputies.

BCSO says during the early morning hours of Feb. 18, the three teens, aged 16, 15 and 17, burglarized 12 vehicles in the area of Miltondale Road.

Deputies say video footage helped them to make the arrests.

All three juveniles reportedly admitted their involvement and most of the stolen property was recovered, the sheriff's office said. The teens were charged with armed burglary and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Gainesville.