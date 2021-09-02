Man charged with DUI for hitting JSO officer recently released from prison for battery sentence

New documents released by JSO Tuesday, including an arrest report and prison records, reveal 31-year-old Andres Florez's criminal history.

The man charged with driving under the influence after police say he crashed into a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office detective during a hit-and-run investigation on New Kings Road Saturday was recently released from prison where he was serving a sentence for battery.

New documents released by JSO Tuesday, including an arrest report and prison records, reveal 31-year-old Andres Florez's criminal history, as well as the details leading to his arrest Saturday.

According to the arrest report, police were on the scene of a hit-and-run investigation with crime scene tape blocking southbound lanes of New Kings Road. Officers heard a loud crash, then called for help over the radio when they realized an officer, later identified as Detective Ernest Wilson, had been struck by a vehicle.

Officers detained Florez, who the report says smelled strongly of alcohol with red, watery eyes and slurred speech. Florez admitted to officers that he had been drinking, the arrest report says.

Florez was released from prison Oct. 10, 2020, for a 2012 felony battery conviction in Duval County. He also had been incarcerated for 2 years and 6 months for charges of burglary and trafficking stolen property.

Wilson was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. JSO says Wilson's condition continues to improve and his health status has been upgraded by doctors. Wilson is now alert, responsive and is in great spirits, according to JSO.

There was also a female minor passenger in the vehicle who was screaming, according to the arrest report. Florez faces an additional charge of DUI while accompanied by a minor, as well as charges of property damage and driving around a traffic barricade.