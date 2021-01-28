JSO searching for suspects connected to armed robbery on Sportsman Club Road

One of the suspects threatened to shoot a store employee during the robbery.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects who they believe are connected to an armed robbery on Sportsman Club Road.

JSO said patrol officers responded to reports of an armed robbery to a business in the area of 4000 Sportsman Club Road on Nov. 22.

During the robbery, one suspect began stealing merchandise and was confronted by an employee. The suspect then threatened to shoot the employee and continued to take the merchandise, JSO said.

Both suspects then fled the area in a white four-door sedan.

JSO believes the men pictured below are suspects in the robbery.

Anyone who has any information regarding the identities of these suspects is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.