Family, friends identify 18-year-old shot, killed during traffic stop by 4 JSO officers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Family and friends have identified the teen who was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop in Lakeshore Tuesday night.

Devon Gregory, 18, was shot and killed by four JSO officers on San Juan Avenue near Cassat Avenue around 10:40 p.m. during a traffic stop, family members say.

The Jacksonville Sheriffs' Office hasn't confirmed Gregory's identity, but say three men were inside the vehicle they stopped.

During the stop, the front-seat passenger became "agitated" and officers tried to de-escalate the situation without success, police say. The exchange resulted in gunfire from all four officers, killing the front-seat passenger, said JSO Chief T.K. Waters.

Waters said a handgun was located in the passenger seat where the passenger was sitting.

The officers were placed on administrative leave, per protocol. They were wearing body camera footage, which hasn't been released.

The State Attorney's Office will also be conducting its own investigation.