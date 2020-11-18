JSO: Four officers fire at 'agitated' suspect, killing him

Around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, JSO says officers pulled over a car for a traffic stop. It escalated to a point where four officers fired.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A traffic stop ended in a deadly shooting on San Juan Avenue in Jacksonville Tuesday night.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, one man is dead and four officers are on administrative leave, per protocol, during the investigation.

JSO Chief T.K. Waters says at about 10:40 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on San Juan Avenue. Three men were inside the car.

Waters says the front seat passenger was "agitated" during the stop. He says the officers tried to de-escalate the situation without success and after several minutes of discussion, Waters says officers fired their weapons.

The suspect was killed. Police say they found a handgun located in the passenger seat where that man was sitting in the car.

Waters says all four officers fired their gun. This is the first officer-involved shooting for all four officers involved, according to JSO.

He says the other two people in the car are safe.

Here’s a look at the scene as of 4:15 a.m. on San Juan Ave. @JSOPIO patrol cars are leaving the scene, but there is still a large police presence with several blocks blocked off as a crime scene. JSO says 4 officers shot at an “agitated” suspect last night. More on #GMJ. pic.twitter.com/xlIrlxaFxs — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) November 18, 2020

The State Attorney will be conducting their own investigation.

Waters says all four officers involved have body camera footage and police are canvassing the area for other possible surveillance videos. Police say the circumstances that led up to the shooting are still being investigated.