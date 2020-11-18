Person shot, killed by deputies in St. Augustine

The sheriff's office said an intoxicated person was trying to leave the area as individuals tried to stop him from driving.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in St. Augustine Tuesday night, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office told First Coast News the incident started with a call in St. Augustine for a disturbance involving an allegedly intoxicated person who was trying to leave the area of 1500 Masters Drive.

Other people were trying to stop that person from leaving. The sheriff's office told FCN the allegedly intoxicated person had a gun when their deputy arrived on the scene. That's when shots were fired. The allegedly intoxicated person died at the scene, police said.

No officers were injured.