Taxslayer Gator Bowl attendance expected to be only 2,000 seats from capacity

It's the first time having two ranked teams since 2006 and 65,000 fans are expected.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Are you geared up for game day?

Kickoff for the Taxslayer Gator Bowl is at 3:30 p.m. Friday at TIAA Bank Field. It's the first time having two ranked teams in more than 15 years and attendance is expected to only be about 2,000 seats short of stadium capacity.

The South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the game Gator Bowl CEO Greg McCarity says "the stars aligned" for. He says to expect 65,000 fans, which is more than double last year.

The fun doesn't end Friday. Gator Bowl Charities New Year’s Run is Saturday at 3:00 p.m., starting at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. On Thursday the Notre Dame Club of Greater Jacksonville spent the day at Larch Assisted Living doing community service. South Carolina fans arrived in Jacksonville Beach around lunchtime Thursday to get the excitement started.

The game has been a Jacksonville tradition since the 1940s and will end 2022 with a bang. Get your tickets here.