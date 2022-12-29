Palm Coast bartender who jumped over bar, rescued woman being held at gunpoint gets Lifesaving Award

“This courageous act of protecting the female and fighting off this shooter without a doubt saved lives that night.” - Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly

Example video title will go here for this video

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Coast bartender is being hailed as a lifesaver for what he did while working Nov. 20. While tending bar that night, David Ghiloni and other patrons in the bar sprung to action when they saw a man holding a gun to a woman's head.

Surveillance footage from inside Smiles Nite Club, 9 Palm Harbor Village Way W, shows Ghiloni jumping over the bar to protect the victim who was just placed in a headlock by the suspect who then pointed the gun at her head.

Ghiloni and bar patrons fought with and subdued the suspect identified as Conner Anderson. During the scuffle, Anderson fired the gun several times, the sheriff said.

Sheriff Rick Staly said Ghiloni and the other patrons' actions allowed the female victim and other customers to escape.

“This courageous act of protecting the female and fighting off this shooter without a doubt saved lives that night,” Staly said. “I’m honored to be able to recognize David who so selflessly helped those in need and put his own life in harm’s way to protect others.”