South Carolina, Notre Dame fans excited about Gator Bowl matchup in this week in Jacksonville

The University of South Carolina and the University of Notre Dame have not faced each other since 1984.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sports fans from all over the country flocked to Jacksonville this week for one of the biggest football matchups of the season.

Friday's Taxslayer Gator Bowl Game isn't showcasing a rivalry. It is more like a reunion. The University of South Carolina and the University of Notre Dame have not faced each other since 1984. The Gamecocks are hoping to earn its first Gator Bowl win and bragging rights. Notre Dame is expected to not make it easy for them. Football analysts believe the Fighting Irish will claim the win.

First Coast News talked to Michael Amiridis, President of the University of South Carolina. He believes Friday's game will be a close match.

"We're going to win of course," Amiridis said. "Let's say by seven."