Notre Dame, South Carolina fans excited for Taxslayer Gator Bowl

Taxslayer Gator Bowl President, Greg McGarity, said he expects around 65,000 fans in attendance at TIAA Bank Field.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Before watching black and blue cleats carve up the turf at TIAA Bank Field, Notre Dame fans put in some community work in Jacksonville Thursday afternoon.

"We're doing things like mulching their driveway, cleaning up their grounds, cleaning up their beautiful grotto, which is in a little bit of disrepair, and just general maintenance, so we're really happy we're able to do that for them." Notre Dame Club of Greater Jacksonville President, Brian Corrigan, said.

Corrigan and club members spent the day at L'Arche assisted living in Jacksonville as part of their annual community service event. Fans bonded and shared excitement ahead of Friday's game.

"We are so excited that they get to meet tomorrow on the field and really look forward to continuing both the Gator Bowl tradition and the Notre Dame football tradition." Corrigan said.

While Notre Dame fans were mulching in Arlington, South Carolina fan Jonathan Parker was dusting off his boots at Jacksonville Beach.

"It's the only team I've pulled for it's the only team I've ever know other than the other teams upstate which I don't pay attention to." Parker said.

Parker and his fiancé made the drive down to Jacksonville for Thursday night's Gamecock festivities in Jacksonville Beach.

A party they say will continue through the night and into Friday's game against the Fighting Irish.