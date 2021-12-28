NTSB & FAA are investigating plane crash that killed two passengers

The plane has since been removed from the scene.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A plane crashed on Sunday, killing two people. Now there is an investigation as to how the plane crashed.

The plane has since been removed from the scene. While it was there, one could see from a distance what was left of it. After finding out what happened, people who live in the area expressed how shocked they were.

The plane crashed near small golf driving range. To Rickey Carmichael, the driving range was his place to escape. He called it his spot to meditate. Nowadays, the driving range is also a reminder of what happened nearby.

To Carmichael, the news of the crash is tragic.

"To see yesterday, something tragic happen - I prayed on it," the golfer said.

First Coast News learned the plane that crashed was a single-engine plane or "MOONEY M20J." The plane crashed into a field around 11:30, Sunday morning. It is believed the plane was in the air for 20 minutes.

"I never have heard anything happening," Carmichael added.

A nearby neighbor, Kevin Williams ran over to help out immediately when the plan crashed.

“The plane was totally engulfed in flames and at that point there wasn’t really anything we could do. We called the ambulance and kind of just waited," said Williams.

Law enforcement is working to identify both of the individuals who were onboard.