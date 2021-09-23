Breaking: Plane hanging from power line in Ware County after crash, pilot able to speak to crews

The plane crashed near Bell Street sometime before 11:45 a.m., officials say.

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — A plane has crashed just outside Waycross, according to the Ware County Sheriff’s Office.

Waycross Emergency Management says the pilot was flying into the airport when he crashed. The airplane is reportedly hanging from a power line.

The pilot is still in the plane and reportedly talking to crews. It's unknown if the pilot is injured.

According to FlightAware, the plane took off from Ormond Beach at 8 a.m. It crashed shortly after 10 a.m.