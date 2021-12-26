Plane with 2 people onboard crashes near Herlong Recreational Airport

At this time, Parrish Cemetery Road near Herlong Recreation Airport is closed to all traffic except residents.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A single-engine plan crashed Sunday morning in a field near Herlong Recreational Airport in Jacksonville, according to the FAA.

The plane, a Mooney M20J, departed from Herlong and crashed at around 11:30 a.m. There were two people onboard the plane, however, their conditions are not known at this time.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

Parrish Cemetery Road near Herlong Recreation Airport is closed to all traffic except residents, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.