1 injured in small plane crash at Lake City airport

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Authorities say two people are OK after a plane headed to Jacksonville crashed at the Lake City Gateway Airport Saturday afternoon.

Officers from the Lake City Police Department responded to the report of a plane crash at the airport at 12:08 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a small single-engine plane in the grass on the north side of the runway.

Two people were on board at the time of the incident. One person suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene by EMS, police said.

The 2013 Cirrus SR20 had departed from Jacksonville and had planned on returning to Jacksonville before the incident occurred, according to police.