Passengers expected to be OK after plane crash in St. Johns County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: A previous version of this story said two people were injured. First Coast News has now learned three people were injured.)

Emergency crews responded to a plane crash near Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Johns County Monday.

The St. Johns Fire and Rescue Department says the aircraft is located at the end of the runway in the marsh. One person was transported to UF and two patients were transported to a local area hospital, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Northeast Florida Regional Airport, formerly St. Augustine Airport, is four miles north of St. Augustine.