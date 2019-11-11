DEMOPOLIS, Ala. — As search efforts continue for missing 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams, a missing persons search in Alabama is being closely watched by some Jacksonville residents.

On Sunday, the Police Department in Demopolis, Ala. initiated a missing persons search with the help of the FBI and unspecified “out of state” law enforcement agencies.

The police department posted on Facebook they are “asking that all citizens try to avoid areas with a high police presence as much as possible.” The post offered no details and made no direct connection to Taylor Williams or Brianna Williams, though several commenters did. The department said, “more information will be available at a later time.”

Demopolis is about 20 minutes from Linden, the town where Williams’ mother Brianna is from and where her parents still live.

First Coast News previously spoke to the Sheriff of Marengo County, which is where both Demopolis and Linden are located. When we asked if he’d been contacted by Jacksonville police, he said, “not yet.”

When we contacted the sheriff’s office about the new missing persons search Sunday night, the sheriff would not confirm if it had any connection to Taylor Williams.

