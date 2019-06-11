An Amber Alert was issued for missing 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Williams was last seen in her Brentwood area home in the 600 block of Ivy Street around midnight wearing pink and purple pajamas

She is 3-foot-tall and weighs 50 lbs.

More than 100 officers and personnel are searching for her

The search has expanded into the Southside at Paradise Island Apartments

Neighbors tell us that Williams and her family just moved to the Brentwood area home from the Southside

Below is the timeline of events in the search for her:

LIVE UPDATES OF SEARCH:

1 p.m. JFRD confirms its crews are assisting JSO at a Southside apartment complex. Crews are seen searching the woods.

RELATED: Search for 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams expands to Southside, crews searching woods

12:12 p.m. JSO starts the hashtag #findtaylorwilliams

Around 11:30 a.m. FDLE sends out a statewide Amber Alert for Taylor Williams.

11:01 a.m. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Crews assist JSO in the search for Williams. Fire crews are calling it an Amber Alert, but FDLE still hasn't confirmed.

10:30 a.m. JSO holds a press conference, telling the public they upgraded the missing child alert to an Amber Alert. JSO says more than 100 officers and personnel are now assisting with the search for Williams. The search area also expanded.

FDLE hasn't officially issued an Amber Alert, yet.

Press conference below:

10 a.m. More resources and crews show up to search for Williams. Neighbors start handing out flyers for Williams.

9:31 a.m. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issues a missing child alert for Williams.

8:51 a.m. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office issues a BOLO alert for 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams. She was last seen near 600 Ivy Street around midnight.