The father of missing 5-year-old Taylor Williams, Maurice Tate, confirmed Thursday night he has been in communication with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office about the case.

However, he said he has not talked much with investigators.

In a conversation with First Coast News, he said he has not seen Taylor in a while.

“It’s been a minute,” he said.

Tate lives out-of-state. He said he is not currently in Jacksonville and gave no indication of whether he intends to come to the city.

The First Coast News phone call with Taylor's father was very brief. He said it was a bad time to talk

