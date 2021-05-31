Beautiful weather, but rough surf greets beachgoers for Memorial Day

A red flag greeted beachgoers on their way onto the beach, meaning rip currents and rough ocean conditions.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The weather was beautiful, but the surf was rough for Memorial Day on the First Coast.

Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue said they were very busy on Memorial Day, meaning many rescues

“Stay out of the water today, really dangerous today,” said Captain Maxwell Ervanian with Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue. “If you choose to swim, swim in front of a lifeguard and never swim alone.”

First Coast News Chief Meteorologist Tim Deegan lists a few areas on the First Coast prone to rip currents, including Ft. George, Peters Point, Matansas and the St. Augustine Inlet.

“Any place where it isn’t just a beach, there is water trying to pour into the ocean, if that’s going out, at the same time the tide is going out, there’s going to be an even stronger current trying to pull you out,” Tim said.

“Bathers and beachgoers need to realize the ocean is not a swimming pool,” Ervanian said. “The conditions are constantly changing.”

Despite those red flags flying, it didn’t stop people, even kids, from heading out into the ocean.

“I think a lot of people underestimate how strong the ocean really is,” said beachgoer Laekin Wise.

Wise knows from experience after she got caught in a rip current herself.

“It was very scary, I was very afraid,” Wise said.

Wise said it’s not worth the risk.