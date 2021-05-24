44 people rescued during red flag conditions on Jacksonville's Beaches this weekend

The city tweeted photos of one rescue, thanking Jacksonville Beach Lifeguard Capt. Max Ervanian, along with two JFRD firefighters who assisted.

The City of Jacksonville says 44 people were rescued during red flag conditions at Jacksonville's Beaches over the weekend.

The city tweeted photos of one rescue, thanking Jacksonville Beach Lifeguard Capt. Max Ervanian, along with two Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department firefighters who assisted in the rescue. The photos showed the three pulling a man from the rough surf on Saturday.

A rip current warning was issued for Jacksonville Beach Saturday, which continued through Sunday. Lifeguards advised people to stay out of the water, no matter their level of experience.

One man lost his life at Huguenot Park after he went into the water around 1:45 p.m. Sunday with two children and never came out, according to a JFRD official. There was an hours-long search for the swimmer, which was called off Monday morning around 9:15.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family," the city tweeted. "Our gratitude is with those who go above and beyond when needed."

Some identifying factors of rip currents are:

A difference in watercolor

Fewer breaking waves

Debris floating toward the back of waves

Also, keep in mind, rip currents are usually near sandbars.

If you are caught in a rip current, do not swim directly towards the shore.

First, yell for help. Then, swim parallel to the shore until you are rescued or get out of the rip current. Once out of the rip current, you can attempt to swim back to shore.