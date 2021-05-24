Jacksonville father identified as swimmer who drowned at Huguenot Park on the weekend

Family says Larry Dupree was able to bring his children to rescue before drowning at Huguenot Park on Sunday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville father is being mourned after his family said he gave his own life for his two children.

Larry Dupree, 31, was swimming in the water with two of his four kids when the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a rip current pulled the three individuals further out from shore around 1:45 pm on Sunday.

Beachgoers formed a human chain in an effort to save the two children, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Heather Dupree, Larry's wife, told First Coast News he was so selfless, giving his life for their two oldest boys.

"I want all of the people from the beach yesterday who helped me with my kids to know how truly thankful I am from the bottom of my heart for their love, kindness, [and] thoughtfulness," Dupree said.

The JSO, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the US Coast Guard and FWC all launched a search effort for Dupree.

A JFRD beach patrol found Dupree Monday morning around 9:15 a.m., according to police.

Swimmers returned to the waters at Huguenot Park on Monday, but some felt cautious after Dupree drowned.

“It’s a very sad story, but as you see they didn’t close the beach," Jacksonville resident Ria Quiambao said.

A single red flag was flying at the park on Monday with dangerous rip currents forecast this weekend.

“If the government or whoever says we shouldn’t go, we shouldn’t for our safety," Quiambao said.