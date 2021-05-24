37-year-old swimmer caught in rip current dies in Nassau County

All beaches in Fernandina Beach were under red flag conditions due to rip currents at the time of the emergency.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla — A 37-year-old man is dead after being caught in a rip current Monday afternoon in Fernandina Beach, according to the Fernandina Beach Fire Department.

The fire department's Ocean Rescue Division was dispatched just before 4 p.m. after getting a report of a swimmer in distress, according to the FBFD. Beaches in the city were under red flag conditions due to rip currents at the time of the report.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they saw several people trying to help the 37-year-old man with body boards. This caused other people to get caught in the rip current as well, the fire department said.

Lifeguards went into the water to help bring the man back to shore. When they got to the man, they found he was in cardiac arrest, according to the fire department.

He was eventually taken to Baptist Medical Center Nassau where he was pronounced dead, the fire department said.

All other people caught in the rip current during the incident were successfully rescued and were treated by paramedics.

Beaches are under a double red flag due to increased risk from rip currents.

