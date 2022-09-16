Something in the water? First Coast top cops finding their way to trouble

Despite his acquittal, Darryl Daniels remains on a long list of Northeast Florida sheriffs whose tenures ranged from controversial to criminal.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A not-guilty verdict Thursday frees former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels from his 2-year legal entanglement.

But the scandal that engulfed his only term as sheriff puts Daniels in good company - a long list of First Coast sheriffs whose tenure ranged from controversial to outright criminal.

First Coast News Crime Analyst Mark Baughman, who as a DEA agent helped bring down two local sheriffs for drug dealing, thinks Northeast Florida’s seemingly rich history of troubled sheriffs is less a function of the region than the job.

"I don't think it's so much ‘something in the water,’” he says. “These people wield a lot of power and authority. It's almost like it goes to their head, they get this godlike complex sometimes, which is not good.”



He adds, “we have 67 sheriffs and 67 counties, and there's 67 big egos.”

Below is a (not entirely comprehensive) list of sheriffs whose actions in office either cost them their seat or tainted their legacies.

Interestingly, it often did not end their law enforcement careers.

Former Baker County Sheriff Joe Newmans

Served for 20 years

Indicted by federal grand jury in 1995:

Found guilty of obstructing justice and participating in a marijuana distribution ring

Received 5-year prison sentence

Former Putnam County Sheriff Jeff Hardy

Served for 8 years

Arrested for DUI in 2017 and Domestic Battery in 2019:

Charges later reduced

Former Clay County Sheriff Scott Lancaster

Served for 12 years

Used department credit card to buy alcohol and lingerie for girlfriend in 2004:

Grand jury found he “violated the public trust,” but no charges filed

Hired by State Attorney Melissa Nelson in 2017

Fired 4 months later in sexual harassment scandal

Former Nassau County Sheriff Tommy Seagraves

Served for 8 years

Target of a 2010 corruption and civil rights probe by the FBI, no charges brought

Chose not to seek reelection

Hired as state Department of Agriculture agent in 2015

Former Duval County Sheriff Dale Carson

Served for 28 years

Linked to the coverup of the hate crime murder of Johnnie Mae Chappell in 1964

Former Nassau County Sheriff Laurie Ellis

Served for 8 years

Convicted of dealing drugs in 1993:

Spent 14 years in federal prison

Former Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams

Served for 7 years

Resigned in June 2022 after it was discovered he didn’t live in Jacksonville

Returning to work at Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels

Served for 4 years

Charged with 7 counts of lying and evidence tampering in 2020:

Found not guilty Sept. 15, 2022