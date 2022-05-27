'Currently, I do not live in Jacksonville and plan to stay outside of Jacksonville ... when I retire,' says Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams

On Your Side's Kailey Tracy was the only reporter to have a one-on-one interview with the sheriff. We asked him about selling his Jacksonville home in 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams told First Coast News on camera that he doesn't live in the city he's charged with policing.

It's a move that could be a violation of Jacksonville's city charter.

On Thursday, On Your Side's Kailey Tracy was the only reporter to have a one-on-one interview with the sheriff. We asked him about selling his Jacksonville home in 2021 and renting since then in Nassau County.

"Currently I do not live in Jacksonville and plan to stay outside of Jacksonville in Nassau County when I retire," said Williams.

The city charter, which says the sheriff must live in Duval County in order to run for office, states, in part:

"If the sheriff should die, resign, or *remove his residence* from Duval County... The office of the sheriff shall become vacant."

In our interview with Sheriff Mike Williams, he cited a state law which he contends allows sheriffs to not live in the county they oversee.

"Well look, I'm here every day again so if someone has a question or wants to reach out they can do that, and we can obviously have conversations about things that are happening in the city, and I'm available everyday," Williams said.

First Coast News reached out to the city attorney to see if Williams' interpretation that state law overrules the city charter is correct.