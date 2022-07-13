Wrong side of the law: 6 JSO officers have been arrested in 2022

Example video title will go here for this video

A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested July 13 for child molestation. He marks the sixth Jacksonville officer arrested this year.

Here are their names, charges and the dates their arrests were announced.

From February to July, there has been one a month, all for different crimes.

The July 13 arrest of a Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer arrest marks the sixth arrested in the first half of 2022.

He has been working for JSO since February of 2021. He will be terminated following the arrest.

The child is less than 12-years-old, according to police.

Zachary Kovach was arrested July 13, facing felony charges for lewd molestation of a child and the unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

An arrest warrant states that Parish used the database on multiple occasions to find out where the man was, and even arrested him on two occasions.

Police said Parrish used the database to track and stalk another man, who he had a "female companion in common with."

Robert Parrish , 34, was charged with three-degree felony after investigators said he illegally used a secure JSO database dozens of times.

The victim had minor injuries, JSO said. The victim texted a third party saying she needed help and the third party then called 911.

JSO corrections officer Brooke Mulcahey has been charged with battery and misdemeanor domestic violence following an argument that turned physical, JSO said.

April 28 : Deven R. Reed

Officer Deven D. Reed was hire at the Duval County Jail, was still on employment probation due to the brief time he had been there, about 14 months.

He has been arrested on charges of burglary to a dwelling. He was arrested around 3:30 on Thursday morning, and faces an automatic firing, according to officials.

A female victim and a male witness caught the officer in their backyard.

Officer Reed was previously in a romantic relationship with the woman. When he entered the fenced in backyard, he moved the home's security camera in an attempt to stay hidden.

Responding officers found him a few yards down. When Reed was questioned, he admitted he was trying to conceal himself, police said.