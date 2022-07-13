Wrong side of the law: 6 JSO officers have been arrested in 2022
A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested July 13 for child molestation. He marks the sixth Jacksonville officer arrested this year.
The July 13 arrest of a Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer arrest marks the sixth arrested in the first half of 2022.
From February to July, there has been one a month, all for different crimes.
Here are their names, charges and the dates their arrests were announced.
July 13: Zachary Kovach
Zachary Kovach was arrested July 13, facing felony charges for lewd molestation of a child and the unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
The child is less than 12-years-old, according to police.
He has been working for JSO since February of 2021. He will be terminated following the arrest.
June 17: Robert Parrish
Robert Parrish, 34, was charged with three-degree felony after investigators said he illegally used a secure JSO database dozens of times.
Police said Parrish used the database to track and stalk another man, who he had a "female companion in common with."
An arrest warrant states that Parish used the database on multiple occasions to find out where the man was, and even arrested him on two occasions.
May 16: Brooke Mulcahey
JSO corrections officer Brooke Mulcahey has been charged with battery and misdemeanor domestic violence following an argument that turned physical, JSO said.
The victim had minor injuries, JSO said. The victim texted a third party saying she needed help and the third party then called 911.
April 28: Deven R. Reed
Officer Deven D. Reed was hire at the Duval County Jail, was still on employment probation due to the brief time he had been there, about 14 months.
He has been arrested on charges of burglary to a dwelling. He was arrested around 3:30 on Thursday morning, and faces an automatic firing, according to officials.
A female victim and a male witness caught the officer in their backyard.
Officer Reed was previously in a romantic relationship with the woman. When he entered the fenced in backyard, he moved the home's security camera in an attempt to stay hidden.
Responding officers found him a few yards down. When Reed was questioned, he admitted he was trying to conceal himself, police said.
A threatening statement from Officer Reed was included in the arrest docket. He allegedly told the female victim, "If we were to ever get married in the future, and I were to see you get close to another male, I would kill you."
March 16: Alejandro Carmona
Alejandro Carmona, a 47-year-old JSO officer, is charged with one count of online solicitation of a child, one count of transmission of harmful material to a child and one count of unlawful use of a two-way device.
Investigators received a tip that an officer befriended a Clay County 16-year-old boy at the My Time Fitness gym in Lake Asbury. The victim, a high school student, believed he was going to receive workout advice from Carmona, investigators said.
Carmona requested the victim to send him photos on Snapchat with his shirt off, investigators said, and sent the boy full-frontal nude photos, photos of his face and photos of him in his police uniform.
Carmona had worked for JSO for 15 years at the time of his arrest.
February 23: Dennis Hampton
The first JSO officer arrested in 2022 was Officer Dennis Hampton, who has been an officer for 5 years, was arrested for falsifying secondary employment. Hampton was signing up and receiving payment for second side jobs, but not actually showing up and working.
He is facing a felony charge for official misconduct.
Hampton chose not to resign, however, Sheriff Pat Ivey said the sheriff's office will move to terminate him due to the third degree felony charge.