Testimony expected to continue Thursday in the trial of ex-Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels

He's charged with evidence tampering and lying to law enforcement after allegedly having his mistress arrested for stalking him in 2019.

Witness testimony is expected to continue Thursday in the trial of ex-Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels.

Cierra Smith is Daniels' former longtime mistress and the woman at the center of the case.

The two allegedly started having an affair when the then 48-year-old Daniels was the director of the Duval County Jail, and Smith was his 21-year-old subordinate, employed as a corrections officer.

Court is expected to resume at 8:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, prosecutors played Daniels' Oct. 2019 voluntary two hour interview with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for jurors Wednesday.

Daniels told FDLE in that interview that his relationship with Smith was "frustrating cycle of volatility" with ups and downs. In the recording he said they'd end things and then get back together like nothing happened.