Police: Man shot, crashes car after argument at Jacksonville strip club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting incident that started as an argument inside a Jacksonville strip club Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 1:36 a.m., officers responded to Passion's located in the 9800 block of Beach Boulevard in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they say they found one adult male shot inside a vehicle.

Police say the man driving the vehicle crashed into a JEA utility station across the parking lot after being shot.

The victim, who is in his 20s, died at the scene, according to JSO.

Police say that an argument inside the Passions strip club spilled out into the parking lot and led to the shooting.

Police say no witnesses or suspects have been located

Anyone with information can contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500, or by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.