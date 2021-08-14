Police: Man tried to drown deputy in pond as he was being arrested for murder

The man is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of a woman found inside a car Friday in Clearwater.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man tried to drown a deputy in a pond as he was being arrested for murder, the Clearwater Police Department says.

Now, he faces charges for attempted murder of a law enforcement officer in addition to a first-degree murder charge.

Joshua Henderson was arrested in connection to a shooting Friday that left a woman dead inside a car in Clearwater.

According to police Friday, officers got word of a shooting at 3:12 p.m. near Otten Street and Weston Drive in Clearwater. When they got there, a woman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a car.

Just a few hours later, police said on Twitter they arrested a man in connection with the shooting. On Saturday morning, officers identified the man as Henderson.

He was arrested after hiding from officers in a retention pond near the 1700 block of Townsend Street.

