Man injured in Sunday morning shooting in Jacksonville's Grand Park area

The shooting happened at around 9:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of West 30th Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering after a shooting Sunday morning in Jacksonville's Grand Park area.

Officers first responded to a shot spotter notification at the 2500 block of West 30th street at 9:42 a.m., but later found the victim in the 5000 block of Cleveland Road nearby, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

When officers arrived, they saw a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. First responders took the man to the hospital for treatment.

There is no information on any possible suspects in the investigation.