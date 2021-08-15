Man arrested in deadly July shooting on Jacksonville's northwest side

Police say there were around 10 people around the parking lot on Division Street when an argument broke out and a man took out a gun and shot another man.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting last month on Jacksonville's northwest side.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a man was shot multiple times in the torso in the 3100 block of Division Street on July 15. It was in a gas station parking lot off U.S. 1 around 9:30 p.m.

Police say there were around 10 people around the parking lot on Division Street when an argument broke out and a man took out a gun and shot another man.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital, where police say he died. He was in his 30s.

During the investigation, the suspect was identified as 20-year-old Jomarion Deangelo Artis. An arrest warrant for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a Juvenile Delinquent was obtained for Artis.