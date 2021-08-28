JSO quietly releases bodycam footage of 3 officer-involved shootings

Police released new bodycam footage on Youtube of three officer-involved shootings along the First Coast.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released new bodycam footage on Youtube of three officer-involved shootings along the First Coast.

The first was the shooting of Luis A. Ceballos Rodriguez on March 9, 2021, who suffered critical injuries as a result.

According to the incident report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, an armed robbery to a business was reported at 2081 Edgewood Avenue West at a check-cashing facility.

Police say Rodriguez entered the business and an employee went over to assist him. She told police he kept stating "I need money" over and over again.

The specific details of the armed robbery are redacted in the police report, but there was some sort of vehicle pursuit following the encounter.

Police say at some point the vehicle stopped, and when the officer turned his back, Rodriguez opened fire at the officer. The officer returned fire. Williams was struck by JSO gunfire during the incident, according to the incident report.

You can view the full bodycam video of the officer-involved shooting of Luis A. Ceballos Rodriguez below.

On May 11, Abel Navarro was shot in the Arlington area. The 29-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say on that date around 4:20 p.m., officers with the Criminal Apprehension Team, along with a K-9 unit and patrol officers, arrived at a home on Morgana Road to serve a high-risk warrant.

Police say Navarro was wanted for kidnapping and robbery in Duval County.

Officers say they stood behind their vehicles and made six announcements for him to come outside and surrender. However, after the sixth announcement, the Navarro began firing at police, JSO said.

The officers did not initially return fire. They made four more announcements to Navarro, who again shot at police, according to JSO. Afterward, Navarro announced to police he had a hostage.

Police identified the hostage as Navarro's girlfriend. She eventually came out safe with no injuries, JSO said.

Shortly after, Navarro attempted to exit a window of the house, where he was shot multiple times by police. Navarro did not fire at officers when he was exiting the window, according to police.

You can view the full bodycam video of the officer-involved shooting of Abel Navarro below.





On May 29, multiple law enforcement agencies including JSO, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals responded to a trailer in the 7800 block of Jones Road.

Police were trying to arrest 37-year-old Arnold Frazier Hager for eight counts of sexual battery on a child in Maryland, said JSO.

When officers arrived, they used a PA system to order Hager to exit the trailer with his hands up. Hager fired one shot from the trailer in an unknown direction, followed by several additional shots, according to JSO.

Hager then exited the trailer with a black semiautomatic handgun in his hand, JSO told First Coast News. That's when FDLE and JSO officers starting firing their weapons, striking Hager several times, police said.

Hager was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.