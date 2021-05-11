1 injured in Arlington officer-involved shooting

The shooting happened in the 6700 block of Morgana Drive North, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — One person is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in the Arlington area.

First responders took the suspect to the hospital for treatment, JSO said. It is unclear the extent of the suspect's injuries.

There were no officers injured in the incident, police said.

At this time, the 1900 block of Rogero Road is blocked off.

