JSO said the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Kings Park Drive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Saturday evening.

JSO said the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Kings Park Drive.

No officers were injured during the shooting and the involved suspect has been transported to a local hospital, police said.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.