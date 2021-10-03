Man charged in Jacksonville officer-involved shooting tied to other robberies, police say

JSO Director of Investigations Mike Bruno said back-to-back robberies Monday are just two of at least six robberies 40-year-old Louis Rodriguez has been involved in.

JSO Director of Investigations Mike Bruno said back-to-back robberies Monday are just two of at least six robberies 40-year-old Luis Rodriguez has been involved in.

“Between March 2 and March 8 there were more than a half-dozen robberies to businesses,” Bruno said. “Our detectives noticed a pattern that was occurring in these robberies.”

Bruno said many of the robberies had similarities, including the suspect using a multi-colored handgun.

“We began putting a plan together for capturing our suspect,” Bruno said.

Reports of a robbery at a check-cashing facility led officers to Edgewood Avenue Monday afternoon.

Officers said 10 minutes later, a second robbery was reported at the Monterey Hotel on New Kings Road.

Police said that’s where a witness identified the suspect’s vehicle as a red Toyota RAV 4.

Bruno said Officer Joseph Ledyard found that vehicle on Line Street.

“When he stopped the vehicle, he gave loud verbal commands for the suspect to exit the vehicle,” Bruno said.

Bruno said a male passenger exited the vehicle with his hands up, and that’s when the driver, later identified as Rodriguez, open fired on Ledyard.

Bodycam video shows within 11 seconds from when Ledyard parked his vehicle, he was shot at. He returned three seconds later, after maneuvering around his car.

Police said neither Ledyard nor Rodriguez were struck by bullets.

Police said a male passenger in the vehicle, later identified as 50-year-old Andre Williams, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Police did not disclose how he was injured.

Another passenger in the vehicle, 39-year-old Elizabeth Steele, got out of the vehicle before Rodriguez sped off.

Police found Rodriguez with a firearm inside a dumpster on Pickettville Road, where he was apprehended and taken into custody.

Police said Rodriguez is charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and two counts of armed robbery, with possibly more charges to come. The passengers in the car, Williams and Steele, were charged with armed robbery.