Jacksonville police seek man seen towing, stealing car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a car connected to an auto theft in the 10000 block of Atlantic Boulevard.
A suspect was seen in a photo driving a Ram pickup truck believed to be an older model, between 2006 and 2008.
The driver is seen towing the victim's vehicle, a 1999 Infiniti QX SUV.
If you have information regarding this vehicle or the pictured suspect, call 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.
To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).