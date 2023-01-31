x
Jacksonville police seek man seen towing, stealing car

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding the vehicle in these photos. An older model Ram pick-up truck was seen towing a 1999 Infiniti QX SUV.
Credit: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a car connected to an auto theft in the 10000 block of Atlantic Boulevard.

A suspect was seen in a photo driving a Ram pickup truck believed to be an older model, between 2006 and 2008.

The driver is seen towing the victim's vehicle, a 1999 Infiniti QX SUV. 

If you have information regarding this vehicle or the pictured suspect, call 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

